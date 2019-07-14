Crash in Corinth sends one man to the hospital

A crash in Corinth sent one person to the hospital and another was not injured after a truck rolled over on Ledge Hill Road.

According to the Corinth Fire Department, the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene a truck was found on its roof against a tree with one male subject sticking out of the vehicle.

He was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.