Police say two people are being treated for what they believe are severe injuries after a crash in Canaan.

A deputy with the Somerset county sheriffs office says a pickup truck, hauling a separate pickup on a dolly, was headed west down Main Street.

Police say they believe the dolly lost control and swung out onto oncoming traffic, and struck a car headed in the opposite direction.

We're told weather elements were a possible factor for the crash.

Police are still investigating.