Maine State Police say a fatal car crash has blocked all northbound lanes of I-95 in Augusta, near mile marker 111.

State Police confirm one person has died and another is injured following the head-on crash.

We're told a car was heading in the wrong direction on the interstate and struck another car.

Maine Turnpike Authority put out a notice that drivers headed north in that area should use Exit 109 as a detour.

The investigation continues.