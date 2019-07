A crash Sunday morning has closed part of the Maine Turnpike in Ogunquit.

The Maine Turnpike Authority said the crash at mile marker 15 northbound has blocked all three lanes as of 8:30 a.m.

Drivers are being diverted off the highway at Exit 7 in York and will reenter the highway at Exit 19 in Wells.

The MTA said drivers should use caution in the area and expect major delays.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.