Craignair Inn hosts "Pay What You Can" lunch event in Spruce Head

The Craignair Inn And Restaurant in Spruce Head spent friday putting together lunch for anyone who needs it, at any price-including no price at all.

“It just feels like people need a little bit of comfort right now, and community,” said Lauren Soutiea. She and her husband Greg have owned the inn for a little over a year. “So we thought there was one way we could do it. We thought bringing the community, sort of together- but not within six feet of each other- would be a good idea.”

“We do a Friday burger night,” said Greg. “This past week was our last week. So we had some ground beef, and some supplies and things that didn’t get used. So we thought this was a good way to do it.

Since restaurants have been shut down, Greg and Lauren Soutiea decided to take what was left of their ground beef and make meatloaf- altogether about 10 pounds- available for takeout. Recipients weren’t expected to pay.

The Craignair Inn is just one of the many establishments shut down for a couple of weeks that are doing their part to serve their community.

“We are hearing a lot of worry from people who live nearby and in the community,” Greg said. “And even if it’s only a couple of people that show up- if somebody needs it- that’s what we’re here for and what we’re hoping to help with.”

The inn is happy to help pay it forward, and hopes others are encouraged to do the same.

“There’s other local businesses that we get supplies from that are hurting as well, so if anybody is able to go online or give a call and buy a gift certificate from us or another local business, you know, that's gonna go a long way to helping people pay their bills and kind of hang in there while things are tough.”