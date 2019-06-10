Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery releases formal plan for fishing and public access

The Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery in Orland has released a new fishing plan.

The plan comes as part of a national proposal from U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt that will increase public access to 1.4 million acres for hunting and fishing.

15 National Fish Hatcheries are included in the proposal, Craig Brook among them.

The boat launches on Craig Pond and Alamoosook Lake have traditionally been used for fishing, and the new fishing plan formalizes that use.

Oliver Cox, hatchery manager, says the public won't notice much of a change. "In the past, the fishing regulations have always mirrored that of state regulations. They are state waters. We had the facility open from 8am to 8pm. With this new fish plan, we're proposing to open it from sunrise to sunset."

For more information on the proposed fishing plan, you can visit their website.