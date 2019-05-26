Craft show comes to Bar Harbor

The weather this spring hasn't made outdoor activities easy, but it cleared up in time for Bar Harbor's Annual Craft Fair this weekend.

Hosted by the Island Arts Association, the event is in its 45th year and this is the first time the fair is a two-day event.

Thirty-five vendors came from all over Maine to show off their hand-crafted goods.

"It's just community," says Christina Blake, the vendor for the Barbor Bag-lady. "You get all your locals, and then you get to meet all the people that travel here from cruise ships, all over the world, and then people that are here on foot and by car. It's just a great fun time. I mean I now have a closet full of purses then I carry around with me all the time, so it's fun."

Island Arts Association will host two more craft shows in Bar Harbor this season, on the Fourth of July, and Labor Day.