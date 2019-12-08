Craft fair in Presque Isle helps support local businesses

It was the third annual craft fair at the Presque Isle Recreation Center over the weekend.

More than 60 vendors packed the gym selling everything from Christmas decorations and gifts to candles and soap.

Lisa Wark, Chairman of the craft fair says it's a great way to promote shopping local.

"The chamber started the craft fair three years ago and is just an event to help keep people in the town to stop,” says Wark. “Today is the busiest shopping day in Presque Isle of the year and we have the light parade tonight. So its kind of you know get everybody, keep'em in town and keep them shopping. "

Interested vendors in future craft fairs can contact the Chamber of Commerce in Presque Isle.

