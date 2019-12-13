Craft fair in Monmouth showcases work by more than 40 local artisans

Yuletide in a Yurt is a craft fair at Friends' Folly Farm in Monmouth showcasing the work of more than 40 local artisans.

Yuletide is a festival celebrating the winter solstice, and Yurt is a type of circular building, which is where the event is held.

Organizers say there's a lot of wonderful holiday gifts for sale.

"We have a mixture from vintage to woodworking to stonework to leatherwork, your cutting boards. People who knit and people who sew. And as I said, it's their passion. They do it because they love it," said Event Director Kathy Perless.

The fair continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.