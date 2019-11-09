Craft fair draws thousands to Bangor Mall

Thousands of people are heading to the Bangor Mall this weekend for a large craft fair.

There are 375 crafters from around the state selling there their goods.

The fair is free and takes place throughout the entire mall.

So, if you're heading towards the mall this weekend, expect is to be busy.

"I don't think the mall has had this many people in it since the day it opened. Seriously, I don't think the mall has seen this many people. To say that is exciting because the mall needed a little bit of life and this weekend it’s got life. So, come check out your local friends, your local crafters, and bless your local community,” said event coordinator, Kathy Harvey.

The craft fair runs through Sunday.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

