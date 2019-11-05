Craft fair coming to Bangor this weekend

The Bangor Mall will be busy this weekend with a large craft fair.

The fair is free for all local crafters and shoppers and will take place throughout the entire mall.

About 375 vendors are expected to be there.

Organizers for the event expect the mall to be busy.

Kathy Harvey, event coordinator, said, "I don't think anyone's really prepared for what this mall's gonna look like this weekend. The mall, people like to comment that it's dead. I challenge people to drive by Saturday and Sunday. I'm worried about all the people finding a parking spot just to come in and shop. So we have a lot of people coming to this event. Way into the 10,000 or more."

The fair will also be offering a $1,000 prize for shoppers.

The event begins at nine Saturday morning.

