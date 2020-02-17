Craft Fair hosted at the Bangor Mall

Artists and vendors from all over Maine showed their wares in Bangor on Sunday.

More than one hundred vendors came together at the Bangor Mall Craft Fair. Shoppers were able to browse and see a wide variety of items for sale, including vintage jewelry to hand-carved decorations and even a few sweet treats.

Some vendors hope this will give people a finer appreciation for local artists and businesses.

"We have several folks coming from all over the state with the tournament being in town and people looking for something to do in between games, and they can be inside where it’s warm," said Jane Arey, Co-owner of Twinsfeather.

The craft fair will continue again next weekend.

