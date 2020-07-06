Courts set to reopen across Maine on Monday, Phase 3

Courts in Maine are moving to Phase 3 of their 5-phase reopening plan on Monday.

That expands the number of people allowed in a courtroom from 10 to 50. Social distancing requirements remain in effect and everyone must continue to wear a face covering. Screening will also continue for people entering courthouses.

Officials say some rooms or locations could have lower capacity limits, depending on the size of the space and how much distancing can be achieved.

The following case types and proceedings will NOT be scheduled or heard under Phase 3:

FED (eviction, landlord/tenant) except requests for writs of possession as provided by the Governor’s Executive Order

*Disclosures

*Foreclosures

*Small claims

*Violations Bureau

Video and telephone conferences remain the strongly preferred method for all proceedings. However, the courts may schedule and conduct in-person hearings in all other case types. Jury trials will not be held until Phase 5 of the court reopening plan.

Phase 4 is scheduled to begin August 3.