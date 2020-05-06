Courtland Rehabilitation Center holds social distance parade for residents

​Residents at Courtland Rehabilitation Center in Ellsworth were able to enjoy seeing their family members at a safe distance Wednesday.

Courtland Rehab held a social distance parade.

18 cars filled with family members circled the parking lot.

Many decorated their cars and made signs for the residents.

The hope is to lift the spirits of the residents as they are unable to see their loved ones because of coronavirus.

“It has been very hard not having their loved ones here everyday and it has given them something to look forward too and something to talk about days after this.”

Sarah says staff members have been working hard to keep the residents spirits up during a tough time.