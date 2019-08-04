Court upholds city's solar panel tax

A Maine court has upheld a city's tax on solar panels that seven families challenged in court.

The Times Record reports the Maine Superior Court in July upheld Brunswick's per-panel tax. An attorney representing the seven Brunswick families claims a city assessor imposed what amounted to a $200 per panel assessment without justification.

Property owners won't have to continue the fight going forward because of new incentives for solar energy. Lawmakers this year passed a property tax exemption for solar energy projects.

