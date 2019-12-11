Court tosses out one count against Windham man who mailed fatal cyanide

A man from Windham convicted of mailing a deadly dose of cyanide to a man in England has had one of the charges against him dismissed.

The decision by an appeals court in Boston doesn't change the 25-year prison sentence for Sidney Kilmartin.

He was found guilty in federal court in Bangor three years ago of mailing injurious articles resulting in death and witness tampering.

The appeals court has vacated the tampering charge.

Kilmartin sent cyanide to Andrew Denton in England in 2012.

He was also accused of advertising a substance he *said* was cyanide to several other suicidal people, but it was Epsom salt.

Denton threatened to report the fraud so Kilmartin sent him the real thing.

Denton ingested it and died.