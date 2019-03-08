Court documents reveal details of alleged murder of an Owls Head woman

Court documents made available reveal the son of an Owls Head woman who was murdered in her home spoke to her less than an hour before she was killed.

Her son discovered 83-year-old Helen Carver's body in her South Shore Drive home on February 21st. Witnesses told police they saw 37-year-old Sarah Richards and her boyfriend leaving the area of the Carver home shortly after 11:30 that morning.

Police said a week prior to her murder, Carver reported Richards stole her debit card. Police said they have video evidence showing Carver using the card. Richards had been hired by Carver to shovel her driveway.

Court documents say Richards’ claims Carver came at her and she tackled Carver then hit her in the head with a tool.

An autopsy shows Carver died from blunt force trauma with evidence of strangulation. Richards is charged with theft as well as murder.