Court documents reveal details about violent attack of two men in Gardiner

We're learning more about the case of a Gardiner man charged with murdering one man and severely injuring another.

Please note, some of these details may be disturbing.

Police say 21-year-old Dylan Ketcham shot 22-year-old Jordan Johnson Saturday.

Johnson was found outside a home on Lincoln Avenue.

He died Tuesday at a Portland hospital.

Investigators say Ketcham also used a knife to cut 21-year-old Caleb Trudeau several times.

According to court documents, both of Trudeau's wrists had been cut through the bone and were barely attached to his arms.

Investigators say Ketcham told them Trudeau had been his friend since they were children.

Police say Ketcham told them the two men had overtaken him and punched him before he attacked them in self defense.

When police located Ketcham, he was naked and hiding in a nearby barn.

Court documents say he told police he had taken off his clothes because they were slowing him down.

Ketcham has pleaded not guilty to murder and elevated aggravated assualt.