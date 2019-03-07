Court documents reveal details about the night that Clifton woman died

Newly released court documents show more about what likely happened in the hours before a Clifton woman was murdered.

35-year-old Kary Dill was found shot to death the morning of January 14th.

Her boyfriend, 37-year-old Dwight Osgood, Jr. is charged with murder.

Police say Osgood called 911, saying he found Dill in a pool of blood in their kitchen.

Police say he told them he, Dill and a friend were drinking and watching football the night before.

When interviewed, Osgood said he'd taken 8 Valium pills that night and woke at 4 the next morning and found dill cold and lifeless.

Police say there were were two shotguns near where Dill was found, and boxes of ammunition on the floor.

The medical examiner says Dill was killed by a birdshot round to the back.

Police reports say Osgood said "I shot her" when he was being transported to jail.