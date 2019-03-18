Court documents reveal details about Swanville murder

Court documents released Monday give more details about what took place last Friday in Swanville when a Belfast man was killed.

22-year-old Austin McDevitt of Morrill has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 26-year-old Shane Sauer of Belfast.

Police responded to an Oak Hill residence after a woman called 9-1-1.

According to court documents, moments later, McDevitt called police from the lobby of the Belfast Police Department.

McDevitt allegedly told police he had been sleeping at his girlfriend's house and woke up to being punched by Sauer, who McDevitt told police was the woman's ex boyfriend.

McDevitt told police he then went outside and when Sauer came out, that's when he shot him.

McDevitt told police the gun he used was locked in the glovebox of his vehicle outside the police station.

According to the court documents, the woman identified as McDevitt's girlfriend told police after the men fought, she was holding Sauer's hand when she heard several gunshots and saw Sauer get shot in the head.

