Court documents released in Newport murder case

A man from Newport charged with killing his wife in January pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

"I think I did something bad."

That's what 40-year-old Frederick Allen Jr. charged with killing his wife said to a relative the morning her body was found, according to court documents released Tuesday.

37-year-old Anielka Allen was found dead in their home in January.

The medical examiner's office determined she was strangled to death.

Court documents say the couple of 19 years had a violent relationship.

One of their three children told police she heard her parents fighting and saw her father holding her mother in a headlock.

According to the documents, she told police she thought he was stopping her from hurting him because her mother was known to get violent in the past.

Family members told police Allen said he snapped which led them to believe he wasn't taking his medication for PTSD.

The day before her death, he talked to an attorney about filing for divorce.

Allen is being held without bail.