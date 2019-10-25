Court documents: Waterville man admitted to shooting and killing his girlfriend

Court documents say a Waterville man admitted to shooting and killing his girlfriend.

28-year-old Nicholas Lovejoy is charged with the murder of 29-year-old Melissa Sousa. She was last seen alive Tuesday morning, putting their 8-year-old twin daughters on the school bus.

Lovejoy will make his first court appearance at 3pm Friday in Augusta.

Court papers say Lovejoy told police that Sousa pushed him down a flight of stairs, then she grabbed one of his rifles, pulled the trigger, but it didn’t fire. Lovejoy said he then picked up a handgun and shot her two times in the stomach, rolled her body in a tarp, and dragged her to the basement.

According to the police affidavit, Lovejoy and his brother reported that Sousa was having an affair.

According to her boss, Sousa had said that Lovejoy threatened to kill her in the past. Court documents reveal that a friend of Sousa as well as Lovejoy's brother went to police because they were worried for Sousa's safety because of Lovejoy's previous threats to kill Sousa.

According to court documents, Lovejoy's brother also told police that Lovejoy had previously sustained a brain injury. According to investigators, Lovejoy had held a gun to his brother's head earlier this summer.

Sousa and Lovejoy lived at the duplex on Gold Street where her body was found in the basement Wednesday afternoon.

One neighbor said she heard gunshots at the house on Tuesday.

Lovejoy was arrested late Tuesday night after police stopped his vehicle on Summer Street. At that time, he was charged with having a loaded rifle in the car and endangering the welfare of children. Wednesday night he was charged with murder.

