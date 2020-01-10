Court documents: Newport woman filed for divorce before allegedly being killed by husband

Police were back on scene at the home in Newport Friday morning where 40-year-old Frederick Allen was arrested for killing his wife...

37-year-old Anielka Allen was found dead in their home on North Street Thursday morning.

State Police say this was a domestic violence homicide.

According to court documents, a month before Allen allegedly killed Anielka she filed for divorce but then dismissed the request a week later.

The couple had been married since 2000 and had two teenage children.

Frederick Allen will be in court in Bangor Friday at 3:00.

