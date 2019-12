Court documents reveal more details about a sex crime that allegedly took place at an Ellsworth bowling alley.

38-year-old David Worster of Waltham is charged with unlawful sexual contact.

Police say he's the owner of Acadia Bowling Lanes.

According to court documents, Worster is accused of inappropriately touching a four year old girl while her family was bowling at his business.

Police believe the incident was caught on camera.