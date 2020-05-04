Court allows hospitals to access Paycheck Protection Program funding despite bankruptcy status

Hospital in Lincoln and Calias will be able to access funding from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Penobscot Valley Hospital and Calais Regional Hospital announced late this afternoon that they were able to obtain a temporary restraining order against the Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The hospitals filed a complaint after being told they would not be eligible for the money because of its pending Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Hospital officials say they learned that federal law enacting PPP does not block companies in bankruptcy from participating but that SBA added to the official application form.