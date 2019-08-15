Back To School Drive Collection Bins end this week.

Looking to donate school supplies to local kids to help them go back to school? There is still time, but act now before it's too late!

The Courageous Steps Project's 6th Annual Back To School Drive monetary & supply bin locations are closing on Friday August 16th to begin distributing supplies to local schools. All monetary donations will go towards purchasing more supplies for the schools.

You can donate money or supplies at the following locations: Beal College in Bangor, Dairy Queen in Old Town, Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, Mahan's Redemption Center in Old Town, Hannaford in Old Town, Old Town Orono YMCA, Orono Public Library, Penobscot County Federal Credit Union in Bangor and Old Town, Spotlight Cinemas in Orono, and University Credit Union in Orono.

"Every little donation goes a long ways towards supporting local schools. We are proud that we can continue this important event supporting many communities in the Eastern Maine region" said Founder & CEO/Executive Director Connor Archer.

Supplies will be distributed the week of August 19th-23rd to the schools around the Eastern Maine region.

If you would like to learn more about The Courageous Steps Project, you can visit its' website at: www.thecourageousstepsproject.org, or visit our Facebook page at: @courageousstepsproject.

