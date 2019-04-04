Courageous Steps Project to host educational forum at Old Town High School

Connor Archer, Founder of Courageous Steps Projects was a guest during our TV5 Morning News.

He sat down with Joy Hollowell to discuss their upcoming community educational forum themed "Operation Find Me."

It takes place on Wednesday April 10 at the Old Town High School starting at 6:30 pm.

The forum will cover several topics, including how you can help your child stay safe at home and school. It will be an interactive session with time allowed for questions and answers from the audience.

The guest Speaker will be Matt Brown, Former Federal law Enforcement Officer, who has a son living with Autism.