Couple throws drive-by baby shower

With the given situation, all sorts of normal celebrations have been shifted into drive-by fashion...

Much like today with a driveby baby shower in Westbrook.

Kelly Ouellete is a labor and delivery nurse at Maine Medical Center and is having her first child.

They were going to have a party with a limited amount of visitors due to social distancing...

But then thought why not invite everyone and do a driveby baby shower.

She says she's happy to still be working during this difficult time.

"I think it's surreal experiencing my first pregnancy in a pandemic. Never ever pictured that happening."

"I think just having a positive outlook of how there is going to be an end to this just goes a long way. Staying busy and staying positive."

They say the baby is due in June and but still have no idea if they're expecting a boy or girl.