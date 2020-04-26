Couple throws drive-by baby shower

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - With the given situation, all sorts of normal celebrations have been shifted into drive-by fashion...
Much like today with a driveby baby shower in Westbrook.
Kelly Ouellete is a labor and delivery nurse at Maine Medical Center and is having her first child.
They were going to have a party with a limited amount of visitors due to social distancing...
But then thought why not invite everyone and do a driveby baby shower.
She says she's happy to still be working during this difficult time.
"I think it's surreal experiencing my first pregnancy in a pandemic. Never ever pictured that happening."
"I think just having a positive outlook of how there is going to be an end to this just goes a long way. Staying busy and staying positive."
They say the baby is due in June and but still have no idea if they're expecting a boy or girl.