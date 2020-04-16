Northeast Harbor couple says "I Do" in front of drive-through at local bank

When Bradley Gray proposed to Teresa Clark in October, the couple from Northeast Harbor started planning their dream destination wedding.

The goal was a beach somewhere warm.

But, because of COVID-19, the couple said “I Do” Thursday at the Bar Harbor Bank in Northeast Harbor.

Teresa walked down the drive-through with her son, meeting Bradley in front of the teller at the bank.

Family and friends were able to watch from a distance and cheer on the new couple.

The Grays say while it wasn’t their dream wedding, they were still happy to be married in their hometown in front of the community.

“I had a lot of tears for several weeks, we even had flowers that didn’t show up. We are just like whatever, we are just going to do it. It’s our day and we are going to do it. We will never forget it. Makes for a good story.Definitely memorable.”

“It’s very special. I got a new dad so that’s really good.”

The newly-weds were supposed to be taking off Saturday for a honeymoon cruise.

They say they'll finding a different way to celebrate.