Couple involved in RV crash on Route 27

Authorities say a couple from New Jersey were involved in a RV rollover Tuesday in western Maine.

Franklin County Sheriff's office say it happened in Chain of Ponds Township near the Canadian border just before 5 pm.

They say speed appears to be the leading cause of the crash.

71-year-old Dwight Philips and his wife 69-year-old Sharon Philips were heading southbound on Route 27 when the crash happened.

They say he lost control of the RV.

They were both evaluated by paramedics at the scene of the accident but not taken to the hospital.