Couple attacked inside Bridgton home

A man is accused of attacking a couple inside their home Wednesday morning, Maine State Police said.

The victims, who are both 77, were in their home on Long Lake when a man attacked them, police said.

Both victims were taken to Bridgton Hospital for serious head injuries.

One of the victims was later taken to Maine Medical Center.

Police took Michael Holden, 37, of Bridgton, into custody shortly after a 911 call from the home was made, police said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police said they did not know a motive for the alleged attack. Police said Holden lives about a mile away from the home and did not know the couple.

Holden faces charges of elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault, burglary, and possessing a scheduled drug.