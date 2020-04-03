Couple accused of leading police on chase with children in the vehicle

A couple is accused of driving drunk and leading police in Oxford County on a 20-mile chase in their pickup truck with their three children inside.

31-year-old Tyler Shorty of Oakland and 34-year-old Amanda Pingree of Andover are charged with OUI and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

Shorty faces more charges including endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say the chase from Andover to Richardson Lake Township started when a trooper tried to stop the couple last night.

They tell us at one point, the truck did stop and nd Pingree took over driving for Shorty.

Police eventually pulled them over and found the couple's children, too - ranging in age from 11 to 15 months.

Shorty was arrested and taken to the Oxford County Jail.

Pingree was charged but was not arrested.