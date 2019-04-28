Aroostook County students remember being at Notre Dame just a day before the fire

Students from Southern Aroostook Community School are now back home after a memorable trip to Europe.

For 12 days the students explored some of the most iconic landmarks in the world..including the Notre Dame cathedral just a day before the fire.

Ashley Blackford sat down with one of the students and teachers to find out what the experience was like.

"This you can really see the smoke coming up over top."

Janet Vose is still in disbelief as she flips through videos and pictures on her phone. She, along with four students and three adults were in Paris when the fire broke out at the iconic Notre Dame cathedral.

"We were midway through the tour and our tour consisted of England, France and Italy," said Vose.

The trip was through the Education first program. The day before the fire they toured Notre Dame.

"As soon as you walk through the doors you were moved by the history and the power and the feel of the giant ceilings and all the woodwork and all of the sculptures and paintings around you. It was just beautiful."

On April 15th a fire broke out destroying the spire, the oak frame and the lead roof.

"I have some of the last pictures ever taken," said student Alexa Merry.

Alexa Merry is one of the students who went on the trip. She says she's still in disbelief of what happened.

"We visited the day before and that's the crazy part, it wasn't even a couple of days it was literally the day before, then all of a sudden we get a phone call is what happened, we got a phone call from a parent mentioning it and we had no idea, we look it up and we realize yes this is true like Notre Dame right now as we are speaking, as we are eating dinner is on fire."

"It was kind of like what you see in the movies, right after that we look up because we were in a glass dome and smoke is rolling over the building," said Vose.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. Vose says there was a fear that it could have been a terrorist attack.

"After dinner we were supposed to go to the Eiffel tower and go up to the tower, up to the top and we had got together as adults and decided that was probably not the best choice right now because we didn't know what the state of what everything was."

The almost two week trip was filled with educational tours, but perhaps the greatest lesson of all for Merry was her visit to Notre Dame.

"There's a part of me where I think that maybe I didn't realize the significance of this place, because I went and I saw everything that was there but I didn't really take it in like I think I should have because I didn't under the significance of it and the history that it brought."

Vose says this will certainly be a trip to remember and hopefully one that taught the students the importance of history.