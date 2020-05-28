County jails housing DOC inmates, wondering for how much longer

Maine county jails are currently housing 45 inmates that under normal circumstances would be in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

TV5 spoke with Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton Thursday.

Officials there agreed to house some of the inmates at the beginning of the pandemic without any clear date as to when that would end.

After around a month and a half, the counties looked to have the DOC take the inmates back..

However, an executive order from the Governor's office has kept them in place for now.

"We are hoping that there is a deadline, at least this is put into one of the several phases that happens with the governors plans, so, that we know there's a deadline to this order," said Morton. "In the meantime we need to continue to have these communications. This has varying affects on different counties. Meaning it's crucial for some of these counties to get these individuals moved out of their facilities."

Morton says that the discussions with the DOC have been productive so far and he hopes to have more clarification in the days ahead.

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus among county jail inmates.

Four inmates at the state-run Maine Correctional Center in Windham have tested positive.