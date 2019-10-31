County jail officials want new facility that's safer for staff and inmates

For years, there's been an overcrowding issue at the Penobscot County Jail.

Staff say the building also doesn't meet their current needs due to its age.

We took a tour through the jail with Sheriff Troy Morton Thursday who explained some of the changes he says are needed to create a safer facility.

"I have to operate a safe, humane jail. Safe for the inmates. Safe for my staff, and then certainly safe for the public that we are protecting,” explained Morton.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says that has become more challenging due to many issues including overcrowding and a building that's outdated and falling apart.

Minor modifications have been done to the jail, but officials say it's not enough.

They say even volunteers who come there to help with programs are affected.

"We may not have the staff to move inmates around, so those volunteers that come in to provide those services aren't able to do it in a timely fashion,” said Morton.

Working in small quarters can also be tricky for staff as there are no duty or rest areas.

"They have lunches where the intake area is in the jail. There are no real break rooms, locker rooms, or any of that,” Morton said.

Donna Downing is the kitchen supervisor.

She's prepared to feed as many as 200 inmates every day.

"We have to be on task to make sure we don't slow down what's going on upstairs,” explained Downing.

She says having a secure facility would help with safety.

"Having a secure docking door so that the inmates aren't going outside because every time they are outside that door, it's an opportunity to bring in contraband. So, that's really important,” said Downing.

Morton says they would prefer to keep inmates in one facility so they can make progress.

"We recently received a letter from a young lady that is here. She told me her biggest fear, besides going to court, was that we may come in tomorrow and transfer her across the state,” explained Morton. “Now she's just finally got her feet planted in some programs and things have started to become stable for her. Then all of a sudden you disrupt things by coming in and moving them away from a program that they have now bought in to and our trying to take advantage of learning opportunity. So, those things are real."

Morton says there are other challenges for PCJ.

That’s why they’re looking for County Commissioners to make some decisions so they can move forward and potentially look at a bond for a new jail.