NJ city sets curfew as countries around world announce more coronavirus restrictions

Authorities around the world turned to increasingly drastic measures to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, with lockdowns, curfews and travel restrictions spreading.

A man wears a face mask as he visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Saturday, March 14, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will extend a travel ban to Britain and Ireland, and more cities in the country put in place curbs on gatherings of more than a few hundred people.

Trump made the travel ban announcement Saturday at a White House press briefing. Hours later, the administration said Trump tested negative for COVID-19. He was tested after having multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have since tested positive for the virus.

Residents in Hoboken, New Jersey, must stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, a daily curfew that’s among the first and most far-reaching such measures taken in the U.S.

Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla announced Saturday night that exceptions will be made for emergencies and people required to work. He also said bars and restaurants can only offer takeout and delivery services.

New Jersey has seen 69 virus cases statewide and two virus-related deaths.

California health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. A similar guidance for gambling venues led the operator of the state’s largest card rooms to shut starting Saturday.

California has about 250 confirmed cases and recorded its sixth death Friday.

Soldiers and police sealed the densely populated Philippine capital from most domestic travelers in one of Southeast Asia’s most drastic containment moves. The move mirrored a lockdown Spain announced just hours earlier.

France ordered the closing of the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, cafes and restaurants.

Austria further tightened restrictions on public life, closing restaurants and sports facilities and halting flights to a number of countries in an effort to fight the coronavirus.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced the new measures in a parliamentary session on Sunday. The Austria Press Agency reported that he announced flight bans for Britain, Ukraine and Russia.

Restaurants will now have to close entirely starting on Tuesday. Previous plans had called for them to open only until 3 p.m.

Cirque du Soleil closes Las Vegas shows because of virus

Cirque du Soleil, creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas, says that it is temporarily suspending its productions in the city as well as around the world because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the company says it made the decision based on public health authorities calling for people to limit their social interactions to stop the spread of the virus.

The shows that will be cancelled effective Sunday are "Ö" at the Bellagio, “KA” at MGM Grand, “The Beatles LOVE” at the Mirage, “Mystere” at Treasure Island, “Zumanity” at New York-New Yoek and “Michael Jackson ONE” at Mandalay Bay.

Vail, Alterra close 49 ski resorts in North America amid virus outbreak

As ski resorts across the United States grappled with how to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus without having to close, industry giants Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company decided Saturday they would shutter 49 of North America’s most well-known resorts.

Vail Resorts said it would shut down its 34 resorts for at least one week before reassessing while Alterra is closing its 15 until further notice.

Other resorts that remain open are closing enclosed gondolas or aerial trams while others are encouraging skiers to ride lifts with only people they know as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Mexico holds big music festival despite coronavirus concerns

Mexico City has gone ahead with the two-day Vive Latino — one of the most important music festivals in the country.

Although some acts backed out, tens of thousands of music fans flocked to Saturday’s opening of the festival, which still expected Guns N’ Roses, Carlos Vives and Zoe to be among its headliners.

Concerns about the new COVID-19 illness were evident, though. At the entrance, the usual security checks for such events had a new filter: Each person entering is checked for fever and a strong smell of antibacterial gel permeates in the air.

South Korea designates hard-hit areas as ‘special disaster zones’

South Korea’s president has declared southeastern parts of the country hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak as “special disaster zones,” a designation that makes residents there eligible for emergency relief, tax benefits and other state financial support.

President Moon Jae-in’s office says he on Sunday approved a proposal by his prime minister to declare the Daegu city and some areas in the southeastern Gyeongsang province as such disaster zones.

It’s the first time for South Korea to declare any area a special disaster zone due to an infectious disease. Past disaster zone designations were declared for areas stricken by typhoons, floods and other national disasters.

South Korea has so far reported 8,162 coronavirus cases, about 88% of them in the southeastern region. More than 830 people have recovered.

Iran says worsening outbreak could strain health facilities

The official leading Iran’s response to the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East has acknowledged that the pandemic could overwhelm health facilities in the country, which is under severe U.S. sanctions.

Iran is battling one of the worst outbreaks outside China, with nearly 13,000 confirmed cases and more than 600 fatalities. The real number of infections could be even higher, as questions have been raised about the government’s transparency.

Iran has around 110,000 hospital beds, including 30,000 in the capital, Tehran. Authorities have pledged to set up mobile clinics as needed.

Muslim authorities meanwhile announced that the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam, would be closed indefinitely due to concerns about the outbreak, with prayers continuing to be held on the sprawling esplanade outside.

UAE pledges $27B in stimulus as Mideast works to slow virus

The central bank of the United Arab Emirates, home to the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai, has announced a $27 billion stimulus package to deal with the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will go toward supporting the country’s banks, and regulatory limits on loans will be eased.

Nations across the Middle East have pledged to stimulate their economies as they weather the global pandemic, which has led to widespread school closures, the cancellation of sporting and other events, as well as sweeping lockdowns in some hard-hit areas.

In Israel, the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges was postponed for two months. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in connection to a series of scandals.

But following the emergency health measures the government enacted restricting the gathering of people in public places, the court announced that it was pushing back the hearing until May 24.

Netanyahu is accused of receiving expensive gifts from wealthy friends and offering to exchange favors with powerful media moguls. He denies the charges.

Republic of Congo reports 1st coronavirus case

The Republic of Congo, which is home to the World Health Organization’s regional Africa headquarters, has reported its first case of the coronavirus.

The government said late Saturday that a duel French and Republic of Congo citizen returned from Paris on an Ethiopian Airlines flight on March 1. After recently showing symptoms, they alerted authorities.

The government asked that others on that flight come forward.

The new case means 25 of Africa’s 54 countries now have cases of the virus.

