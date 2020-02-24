Councilors approve contract with local company to build storage tank near Penobscot River

S. E. Macmillan Company will build a 3.8 million gallon storage tank along the Penobscot River.

Councilors approved a contract with the company Monday night to do that job.

We're told it's going to cost more than $31 million.

Councilor Ben Sprague says it will be "funded long term through bonds"

The Davis Brook CSO storage tank will help catch overflow from going into the river from not only big storms, but also spring melt.

"We want to keep our river clean. We've done so much over the past several decades this is just another step that we have clean water from now and years to come. It's an expensive project, but it's worth it," Gretchen Schaefer, Bangor City Councilor, explained.

They hope the project is done in two years.