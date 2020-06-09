Council to consider body cams for Bangor PD

Should Bangor police officers be equipped with body cameras?

During a Bangor City Council budget workshop Wednesday, councilors will consider adding the expense, estimated to be around $400K.

The money would come from the general fund.

The Bangor Police Department says it has long been in favor of the cameras and hopes with all that is happening in the world, the council will decide they are necessary.

"If we could give the public a better glimpse of the full story of what had happened, I have a sneaking suspicion some people might be less angry or less quick to judge us," said Sgt. Wade Betters. "I can tell you that the commanding officers of the Bangor Police Department support getting body cameras. We look at getting them and using them as a way to increase our transparency with the public."

The City Council hopes to finalize the budget Wednesday night and vote on it at the final full council meeting of the month.

The next fiscal year starts on July 1st.