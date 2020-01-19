Could it be? Another ice disk appears to be forming in Westbrook

The ice disk that formed on the Presumpscot River in Westbrook last year made international headlines, and it looks like another one is forming this year.

The city of Westbrook posted photos on its Facebook page of what appears to be a new ice disk forming in the same location.

It is far from a perfect circle, but the city said it is rotating counter-clockwise and "seagulls are along for the ride."

Last year's ice disk drew crowds for about a month before breaking up.

Ice disks form when slow-moving currents freeze.