Correction facilities show appreciation for their officers

It's National Correctional Officers Week.

The heads of correctional facilities all around the state say their officers are often times over looked for their hard work.

Correctional officers are tasked with both securing and taking care of the state's inmate population.

"Our correction officers too often do not receive the recognition that they deserve. They're really sometimes the quiet part of the criminal justice system, and arguably one of the most important parts of the criminal justice system," said Troy Morton, Penobscot County Sheriff.

"They're the ones one on one who spend face to face contact with our folks, our citizens who are incarcerated, to be able to give them the best possible quality care and treatment," said Raymond Porter, Unified Corrections Administrator for Waldo and Knox Counties.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, CO's are facing mounting responsibilities.

But they are more than just meeting these new expectations.

"So everyone has taken on a new role. You might be a case worker but now you have to run a housing unit," said Jeff Morin, Warden of Mountainview Correctional Facility.

“I’ve always felt that the Department of Corrections has employees who are the hardest working and most resilient people I have come across," said Matt Magnusson Warden of the Maine State Prison.

