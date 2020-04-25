Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Scholarship fund awarded to Mercer resident

Communities all over the state are honoring and remembering Corporal Eugene Cole.

Corporal Cole was killed in the line of duty two years ago today.

Norridgewock designated April 25th as "Corporal Eugene Cole Day," in his memory.

Cole's wife and family held a virtual event to honor him.

Memories of Eugene were expressed throughout the event.

During the ceremony, the first recipient of the Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Scholarship fund was awarded.

Aaron Gordon, with Redington-Fairview General Hospital, was awarded just over 2-thousand dollars to help further his emergency medical services education.

This scholarship supports residents of Somerset County seeking a post-graduate study to pursue a career in the field of law enforcement.

The Cole family plans to make this an annual scholarship.

