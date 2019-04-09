Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Bridge named winner of Maine DOT contest

Mainers say a bridge named in honor of fallen Somerset County Corporal Eugene Cole is their favorite.

In March, while many were thinking of basketball brackets, Maine DOT used social media to hold their own bracket contest.

The goal was to find out which bridge Mainers love most.

Today they announced the Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Bridge garnered the most votes, capturing the title of Maine's favorite bridge for 2019.

The bridge spans the Kennebec River on Route 201A, near where the Cole family lives.

Corporal Cole was shot and killed while on duty last April.