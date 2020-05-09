Coronavirus outbreak leaves many Maine summer camps in limbo

Many Maine summer camps are wondering what options they will have once the summer begins due to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

The summer camp industry is expecting to receive guidelines next week on how they can run their camps this summer.

“The fact that it is a closed environment, we are hoping that camps would be allowed to operate a little differently than out in the public situations like a fair or festival,” Maine Summer Camps Executive Director Ron Hall said.

There are a wide range of camps across Maine, including day camps and camps that run for several weeks. Staff and enrollment sizes also vary.

Addressing potential quarantining of out-of-state campers and the number of campers allowed tops the list for leaders of summer camps.

“The number 50 for the amount of people in one group, would be set in stone, or if there would be a way if a camp isolated as one group, with several hundred campers, would that qualify as a safe isolation process?” Maine Youth Summer Camps Association board member Laura Ordway said.

An influx of out-of-staters worries some Mainers, while camp operators hope the isolated nature of their business will give them protection.

“Their thought is that they can have a closed environment to keep campers safe and to keep the community safe,” Hall said.

According to the Maine Youth Camp Association, summer camps generate $200 million in revenue each year and also promote a lifetime connection to the state.

“Boys and girls who attend camp as children come back and attend school in the state of Maine, or maybe they move to the state of Maine for work, buy a home a second home, vacation here. There's so much impact,” Ordway said.

Of the 180 licensed summer youth camps in Maine, more than 25 have already canceled their summer programs.