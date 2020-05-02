Coronavirus outbreak forces Tri for a Cure to go virtual

The coronavirus outbreak in Maine has forced this summer’s Tri for a Cure to go virtual.

The all-women triathlon is the largest fundraiser for the Maine Cancer Foundation and is traditionally held in July at Southern Maine Community College.

Organizers announced Friday that after reviewing the public health considerations for reopening Maine that Gov. Janet Mills announced earlier this week, the Tri for a Cure would change to a virtual event that will take place throughout the month of August.

Organizers said they will continue to encourage fundraising, but no one will be penalized for falling short of the new minimum.

“No one knows exactly what the coming months will look like here in our state, but we do know that training and fundraising challenges have arisen because of COVID-19,” organizers said in a statement.

Organizers said they will open registration to the virtual event so more women can participate. Participation in the Tri for a Cure is typically capped.

More information on the logistics of the virtual event have been posted on the Tri for a Cure website, and organizers said they will send updates as the virtual event approaches.