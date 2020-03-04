Coronavirus fears leading to many cancelled flights across U.S.

A lot of Americans are canceling flights and refusing to travel because of fears about the coronavirus.

Photo Source: John Murphy / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN

There are currently no travel restrictions in the United States put in place by the government.

But, the CDC is still warning people to use caution when traveling and encouraging everyone to wash your hands regularly.

Many airlines are also offering compensation for flights that are canceled.

Denise Hardy a travel consultant said, "The airlines and the tour companies are waiving the change fee to choose a different destination, re-routing you through a different airport to get there, or allowing you to have a future credit at another time to go somewhere else. Insurance companies right now are not covering to cancel for the coronavirus unless you're going to an infected area."

Dr. James Jarvis, Senior VP at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center said, "Traveling, I would say you do the same precautions that you do right now to protect yourself from the common cold and from influenza, so handwashing, social distancing as best as you can, and making sure that your environment is clean as possible."

Several airlines are revising their financial outlook for the year.

It may now be difficult to turn a profit.