Coronavirus death toll rises by 3, now 27 dead

Three more people have died as a result of the coronavirus in Maine.

One person who passed away was in Waldo County while the two others were in York County.

That brings the death toll to 27 in the state.

The information was release just before noon Thursday by the Maine CDC.

There are now 796 confirmed cases in the state, up 26 from Wednesday. 333 people have recovered, an increase of 28.

There have been 130 hospitalizations so far.

Cumberland County, by far, remains with the most cases in the state.

There are 343 there - up 4 from Wednesday, with 164 in York.

Kennebec County is reporting 94 cases and Penobscot County has 37.

There are still no confirmed positive tests in Piscataquis County.

We will have a live briefing from Dr. Nirav Shah and Governor Mills on TV5 at 2 p.m. Thursday.

