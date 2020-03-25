Coronavirus cases in Maine rises to 142, call for certified healthcare workers to register online to help

During Wednesday's briefing with the director of the Maine CDC, it was noted that cases of coronavirus continue to rise, and Dr. Nirvah Shah is calling on Mainers to practice compassion and kindness toward each other.

There have been 24 more cases of coronavirus recorded in Maine since Tuesday, taking the total of those with coronavirus to 142.

3,177 Mainers have tested negative and 7 have recovered and been released from isolation.

Also new on Wednesday morning was the information that a DHHS employee from Lewiston has contracted the illness, that office has now been closed while health offiicals investigate.

Cases are on the greatest rise in southern maine.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers of documented positive cases present in each county:

Androscoggin: 4

Cumberland: 87

Kennebec: 5

Knox: 1

Lincoln: 5

Oxford: 6

Penobscot: 4

Sagadahoc: 4

Waldo: 1

York: 23

Maine received a second shipment of personal protective equipment Tuesday afternoon from the federal stockpile, but it's not enough.

CDC Director Dr. Nirvah Shah urges the release of more supplies from that stockpile so that Maine providers are kept as safe as possible.

Hospital officials are being asked to report to Maine CDC the amount of personal protective equipment inventory they have on hand.

There are 151 Intensive Care Unit beds in Maine, and 83 of those remain available at this hour to be filled in the event that the condition of COVID-19 patients accelerate to the point that they need that level of care.

We have 306 ventilators in Maine with 248 currently available to be used for new patients.

Shah is asking any healthcare provider with certifications to consider lending a hand, "In addition to having ventilators we also need individuals who can skillfully operate those ventilators. I'd like to ask today for any healthcare provider who is watching especially if you happen to be a pulmonologist, a critical care intensivist, or an anesthesiologist, I ask you to go to MaineResponds.org to register to be a volunteer. We don't know what the future will hold with respect to COVID-19 but what I do know is that I would like our healthcare workforce to be as ready as possible."

Shah reiterated that testing remains a concern and says that state officials are working with outside groups to help increase the amount of testing and the speed at which they can get the tests certified.

Shah also suggested ways Mainers can step in and help, specifically by donating blood and consolidating shopping to reduce being out in public. That could also mean helping your neighbors by picking up their groceries so they can avoid being in stores, too.

According to the best available data, coronavirus is five to twenty times more deadly than the flu.

