Coronavirus cases in Maine getting milder?

Are cases of coronavirus in Maine becoming milder?

The head of the Maine CDC says there's evidence they are.

Dr. Nirav Shah says there's no concrete information yet, however, they can glean data from a few key areas.

Hospitalization numbers are on the decline.

So are the number of people in the ICU and on ventilators.

"Those numbers seemed to have tailed off suggesting, not proving, but suggesting a lower severity of illness," said Shah. "What we've also seen is the number of individuals who have passed away has leveled off. It could very well go back up. I have to be clear about that. But it has leveled off in recent days suggesting again the possibility of less severe illness."

Shah says Jackson Lab is helping with their studies.

The CDC has been sending the virus to the lab so it can be compared to the virus in other parts of the nation and across the globe.

