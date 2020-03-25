Coronavirus: Walmart, Kroger among stores installing sneeze guards

(CNN) - As the fight against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues, some of the largest grocery chains in the country are installing sneeze guards.

Walmart says it started putting up sneeze guards at Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies, and partitions at Walmart registers will go up in a matter of weeks. (Source: CNN)

Those retailers include Kroger, Albertsons and Walmart.

The Plexiglas sneeze guards will function as barriers between customers and cashiers.

Walmart says it started putting them up at Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies, and partitions at Walmart registers will go up in a matter of weeks.

Publix also announced it would add them in its 1,200 locations in the coming weeks.

Kroger says sneeze guards will be installed at checkouts in all its 2,700-plus stores.

The grocer operates several regional supermarket chains in 35 states, including Fred Meyer and Harris Teeter.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.