Cornville and Skowhegan area to host giant yard sale this weekend

If you're looking for bargains, Somerset County is the place to be this weekend.

It's the annual "10 Mile Yard Sale," though organizers say it's grown over the years to be more than ten miles.

From Route 150 at Cass' Corner in Cornville all the way to Route 2 at the Kennebec River in Skowhegan, and side streets along the way, neighbors will have a wide variety of items for sale.

Nelson's Candies on West Ridge Road in Cornville is considered the unofficial spot to get information about the event.

If you are headed that way, be prepared for traffic delays.

The sale will be held from 8 to 5 both Saturday and Sunday.